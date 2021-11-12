Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

A cold front moved through last night and behind it is the chilliest air of the season! Our Saturday, while sunny, will remain cool with many areas struggling to even hit 60. There will also be a decent north breeze making it feel even cooler.

Once the sun sets this evening expect a quick temperature drop. If you’re going out tonight, bundle up! A freeze warning is up for our inland counties and the rest of us have a frost advisory. So, before you go to bed tonight, make sure you take care of any tender potted plants.

After a chilly start in the low to mid 30s, we will warm into the low 60s Sunday with sunny skies again.

There will be a gradual warming trend next week with a few showers returning late in the week.

Have a great Saturday!