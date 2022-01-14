Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

The blustery north winds have begun behind the cold front! To make things even more interesting there are some snow flurries impacting the deep south this morning. That will mean some of us will get a few snowflakes. Most of this will fall inland. So north of our metro areas. The ground is above freezing so it won’t appreciably accumulate, and roads should be fine, but it will make for some pretty pictures for the lucky spots that get the snow!

Beyond that, Sunday will be very cold with lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s. It will feel much colder due to the north winds gusting to over 30 mph. That biting wind will keep wind chills brutal throughout the day.

It will be chilly to start Dr. MLK day, with lows near freezing and wind chills in the upper 20s. The sun returns by Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great Sunday!