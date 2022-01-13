Turning out to be a nice day out there with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s as of 10 a.m. The sky will have nonstop sunshine as well! We bottom out in the lower 40s by daybreak Friday. Highs stay in the mid to upper 60s today through Saturday, followed by a major drop in temperatures for Sunday.

A cold front arrives to start the weekend and that will mean chances of rain returning. The coverage of rain will be 60% on Saturday and Saturday night so if you have outdoor plans, plan for breezy winds, possible showers, and very cold temps pushing in. A small risk zone of severe weather is in play for Saturday so we'll have to watch the radar to see if any unstable air can show up, but most of that should remain out over the Gulf waters. Highs Sunday will stay in the upper 40s and will be blustery. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will be sunny with a high in the mid 50s.