We've got a humid morning on the Gulf Coast and our weather will go back to feeling and acting like typical summertime weather. Highs will reach the lower 90s today, but it will feel like the 100's so stay hydrated out there!

Storms will pop up in random spots and these storms can produce heavy rain and lightning so when thunder roars, go indoors. Rain coverage will be about 50%. We see a front arrive tomorrow and this will bring us a big drop in humidity just in time for the Labor Day weekend. Our morning temps will drop to the upper 60s by Friday morning and our rain chances will drop to 20% or less. This means if you have outdoor plans, things will be perfect for them!

In the Tropics, we are watching Larry in the Atlantic but it's too soon to know exactly where it will go. A disturbance in the Caribbean will track northwest but it's not certain that it will survive but we'll keep watching.