It's another morning where many spots have slipped into the 60s as of 5 a.m. We've seen some warm afternoons, but with the humidity unseasonably low it's been a tolerable heat. Temperatures will top out again in the lower 90s and rain chances will stay low this afternoon at only 10%. Expect moisture levels to start to rise this weekend and that will bring back chances of a few stray showers or storms. Coverage will be in the 20% range Saturday and 40% range on Sunday. As for next week, we start to return to routine summertime weather with mild mornings, warm afternoons, and scattered storms at times. Coverage will be in the 30-40% range each day next week. In the Tropics, things are quiet.
Unseasonably low humidity is welcome
