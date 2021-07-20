Rain chances stayed elevated today, with most locations seeing more unwelcome rain. While the atmosphere may dry out a little by Thursday, rain chances remain higher than average. An upper trough pattern will redevelop this weekend. This will keep scattered t-storms into the forecast. Moisture values will be especially elevated. Our temperatures will turn a little hotter, with many spots hitting at or above the 90 degree mark. The rip current risk at the beaches will be moderate through early next week.

Fortunately, the tropics are quiet, but that won't last long. Now is the time to review your hurricane preparation plan. Stock up on batteries, flashlights, bottled water, and review your evacuation plan – especially if you live in a coastal area or flood zone.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith