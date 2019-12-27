We've got another mild start to the day with temperatures sitting in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m., but we'll be right back in the lower 70s this afternoon. The difference is a few stray showers will make an appearance today and tomorrow with rain coverage at 30%. If you have outdoor plans make sure you have an umbrella with you but you won't have to worry about heavy rain or storms. On Sunday a cold front approaches our section of the Gulf Coast and rain coverage increases and so does the risk of storms. As of this morning, there is a Level 1 "Marginal" severe weather threat for Sunday. We'll be watching the radar and make sure you have a way to get weather warnings just in case we see issues from any storms that move through. Highs drop back to the 58-62 degree range next week with morning temps in the lower 40s. If you have New Year's plans, we could see some scattered rain on NYD but no major issues are expected on NYE night.
Upper 50s early, lower 70s later
Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Michael White
Meteorologist
Followed notifications
Dec 27
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 28
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 29
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 30
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 31
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 1
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 2
Showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
