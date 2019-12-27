We've got another mild start to the day with temperatures sitting in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m., but we'll be right back in the lower 70s this afternoon. The difference is a few stray showers will make an appearance today and tomorrow with rain coverage at 30%. If you have outdoor plans make sure you have an umbrella with you but you won't have to worry about heavy rain or storms. On Sunday a cold front approaches our section of the Gulf Coast and rain coverage increases and so does the risk of storms. As of this morning, there is a Level 1 "Marginal" severe weather threat for Sunday. We'll be watching the radar and make sure you have a way to get weather warnings just in case we see issues from any storms that move through. Highs drop back to the 58-62 degree range next week with morning temps in the lower 40s. If you have New Year's plans, we could see some scattered rain on NYD but no major issues are expected on NYE night.

