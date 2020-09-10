Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on you forecast on this Thursday.
As we remain into the much more active part of the hurricane season, we are now tracking two active systems and four other areas for possible development this week.
Tropical Storm Paulette is in the Atlantic and should be near Bermuda by early next week. This system will likely steer away from the United States.
Tropical Storm Rene is also headed for open waters. Its not expected to enter the Gulf, but could briefly become a hurricane.
We are closely watching a low located near the Central Bahamas. This feature is expected to cross Florida and enter the Gulf this weekend. It has a 40% chance of development as it heads closer to our area. The other area in the Gulf has lower chance of development as it heads towards Texas.
The other two areas of disturbed weather may get better organized, yet these distant features are not currently a threat to our area. Two waves off Africa is most likely to develop by the weekend.
Our rain chances start ramping up tomorrow and stay fairly high into early next week.
