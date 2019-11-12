A very cold and windy day is upon us on the Gulf Coast with temps starting off in the 40s and staying there this afternoon! We'll drop as low as the upper 30s by mid morning but we'll get the sunshine back later today and that will help to bring the temps back up a few degrees. WIND ADVISORY is in play for us through 6 p.m. so expect very highs winds most of the day with the gusts getting up over 30mph at times. An early season freeze is moving in overnight and many spots will drop below freezing before midnight and you'll wake up to the mid to lower 20s by daybreak Wednesday. The winds will be much calmer tomorrow with sunshine and highs reaching the lower 50s. We climb back to the 60 degree marker by Friday. As for rain chances, expect another shot coming on Thursday with the coverage around 40%. Friday and the weekend look mostly rain free.

