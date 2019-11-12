A very cold and windy day is upon us on the Gulf Coast with temps starting off in the 40s and staying there this afternoon! We'll drop as low as the upper 30s by mid morning but we'll get the sunshine back later today and that will help to bring the temps back up a few degrees. WIND ADVISORY is in play for us through 6 p.m. so expect very highs winds most of the day with the gusts getting up over 30mph at times. An early season freeze is moving in overnight and many spots will drop below freezing before midnight and you'll wake up to the mid to lower 20s by daybreak Wednesday. The winds will be much calmer tomorrow with sunshine and highs reaching the lower 50s. We climb back to the 60 degree marker by Friday. As for rain chances, expect another shot coming on Thursday with the coverage around 40%. Friday and the weekend look mostly rain free.
Very cold, windy day on the Gulf Coast
Nov 12
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Nov 13
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 14
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 15
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Nov 16
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 17
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 18
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
