I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Today, rain coverage stayed low, with only a few areas seeing some isolated showers. These dry conditions helped us to see our daytime highs rise into the lower-to-mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible this evening, especially for our inland areas.

Heading into tonight, overnight lows will drop into the lower-to-mid 70s.Rain chances will also diminish.

For your Wednesday, rain coverage will increase. We'll start off dry in the morning, but showers and thunderstorms will develop heading further into Wednesday afternoon. Any evening plans could see scattered thunderstorms. Daytime highs will also continue to stay hot in the lower-to-mid 90s, with heat indices feeling like the triple digits.

If heading to the beach, rip currents continue to stay low, but make sure still use caution if getting into the water.

Heading into the rest of the week, and this weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for each day. However, we will see the chances turn to isolated for the second half of the week, and while the rain chances are looking to drop the daytime highs are looking to rise. This trend will keep our temperatures in the lower-to-mid 90s, with heat indices rising into the triple digits.

Checking in on the tropics, there is an area of low pressure that has a 0% chance of development over the next 5 days. This low is currently located just off the coast of Georgia, and in moving back over central Georgia. No development is expected from this feature, The rest of the Gulf and Atlantic are quiet at this time.

Have a great evening!