It's going to be a very hot and muggy day on the Gulf Coast with highs reaching the mid 90s and the "feel-like" temperatures reaching 110 degrees. As usual, there will be a few scattered storms mixed in. Rain coverage will be at 40% but storms can produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. The pop up storms will be random in nature. Rain coverage will be between 30-50% each day through the middle of next week. There won't be any major changes to the overall weather pattern as we're stuck in the "August Rut." Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each day and mornings will be in the mid 70s. In the Tropics, things remain unseasonably quiet which is great news. The most active part of the season is August through the 1st week of October.
Very hot, muggy day with some scattered storms
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
