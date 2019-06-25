Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Tuesday. The heat wave we saw over the weekend is extending into this week. Heat Index values have been between 107 and 110 today. By Wednesday, a northerly flow sets up in the wake of a tough/front that sets up along the Eastern seaboard. Daytime highs stay in the mid 90’s Wednesday before backing off a little late in the week, with overnight lows in the low 70’s. This is a big improvement over the recent heat trend.
Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.