We've got a very humid start to our Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s as of 5am. Make sure you're staying hydrated and keeping cool out there. There will still be that risk of showers and storms popping up in random spots today so keep the rain gear close by.

Rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range the next several days through early next week. Lightning and heavy rain will continue to be the main threats. Highs will remain in the mid to low 90s every day, but it will feel like the triple digits so the summer air isn't going away quite yet.

In the Tropics, "Grace and "Henri" aren't going to be impacting us at all which is good news but we still have a long way to go before the season is over and September is traditionally more active than August is.