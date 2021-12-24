Get ready for unseasonably mild temperatures this Christmas for the Gulf Coast ! A combination of a steady southwest wind and an upper ridge style pattern will keep us in the 70’s for daytime highs for the next week or more. Tonight will be very mild with lows in the lower 60’s. We stay dry, and will see incredibly warm temperatures on Christmas day with highs in the upper 70’s. The weather pattern will stay warm and dry through Monday. Some patchy fog may be an issue with the milder nights starting Saturday night. We could see an isolated shower Tuesday, with scattered rains developing Wednesday and lasting into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

