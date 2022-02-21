We've got a very warm week ahead on the Gulf Coast as southerly flow out of the Gulf takes over and we remain ahead of a stalled cold front. Temperatures have climbed to the mid 60s as of midmorning and we'll reach the low 70s this afternoon. We even jump to the upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday afternoon with mornings even in the low 60s. Rain chances will be in place every day, but most of the rain will be along and north of US-84. The closer you are to the coast, the less rain you'll find. Rain chances will be in the 20-30% range each day this week through Friday. Highs will drop back to the mid to low 60s Friday through the weekend with mornings back in the mid 40s.
Very warm weak on the Gulf Coast
Michael White
Meteorologist
Feb 21
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 22
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 23
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 24
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 25
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 26
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 27
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
