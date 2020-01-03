It's a very wet day on the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and gusty winds showing up along a cold front. Severe threats have been limited which is good so far, however the rain rates are heavy in spots which will make for ponding on the roads and low lying areas could have flooding concerns. North winds will return later today and the muggy air will leave us. Expect temps to bottom out in the upper 40s by dawn Saturday. 10% coverage of rain is possible Saturday but it will be solid sunshine for Sunday. Weekend temps will get as cold as the mid 30s by daybreak Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Next week, expect highs in the mid to lower 60s each day with sun and clouds. Rain chances will in the 30% range for Tuesday but the week will begin in a dry fashion with sunshine.
Very wet Friday on the Gulf Coast
- Michael White
Fri
Jan 3
Jan 3
64° / 54°
heavy rain
Rain and thunder. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sat
Jan 4
Jan 4
61° / 36°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sun
Jan 5
Jan 5
61° / 43°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Jan 6
Jan 6
66° / 53°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Jan 7
Jan 7
62° / 38°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Wed
Jan 8
Jan 8
57° / 41°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Thu
Jan 9
Jan 9
66° / 59°
t-storm
Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
