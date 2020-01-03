It's a very wet day on the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and gusty winds showing up along a cold front. Severe threats have been limited which is good so far, however the rain rates are heavy in spots which will make for ponding on the roads and low lying areas could have flooding concerns. North winds will return later today and the muggy air will leave us. Expect temps to bottom out in the upper 40s by dawn Saturday. 10% coverage of rain is possible Saturday but it will be solid sunshine for Sunday. Weekend temps will get as cold as the mid 30s by daybreak Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Next week, expect highs in the mid to lower 60s each day with sun and clouds. Rain chances will in the 30% range for Tuesday but the week will begin in a dry fashion with sunshine.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.