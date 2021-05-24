We saw dry conditions today, with some places warming up to near 90 degrees.
Heading into this evening, we will stay mild with a mix of clouds overnight.
We'll be starting off your Tuesday in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies.
Heading into the afternoon, sunshine will re-emerge with daytime highs in the upper-80s!
The tropics are quiet at this time.
Heading into the week, we'll warm up into the 90s with sunshine continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.