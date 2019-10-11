A powerful cold front moves in tonight and that will change the way things feel around here this weekend. For today, it'll still be warm and humid with a high in the upper 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will be very scattered for this afternoon but the coverage will get better tonight as the front moves in. If you're going to any high school football games this evening, have the rain gear with you in case your area finds rain. Chances for rain are better if you're west of I-65. We'll see a drier day on Saturday, but it'l be a much cooler day. Mornings will be in the lower 60s for the weekend and the high Saturday will only be in the mid 70s. Our next front will push in Tuesday night and knock the temps down again towards the end of next week.
