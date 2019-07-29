We've got another warm and humid day ahead on the Gulf Coast with a few pop-up showers mixed in. Rain coverage will be in the 20% range today through Thursday and will increase to 40% Friday and through the weekend. The temperatures will stay pretty consistent from day to day. We'll start off in the lower 70s each day with highs in the mid to lower 90s. Most of the storms will show up in the afternoon/evening hours due to the daytime heating process but be ready for them at any point since our air will remain humid. In the Tropics, we have 2 disturbances on the board. One is in the Caribbean and is tracking NW but the chance of development is 10% over 5 days. The other is in the Atlantic basin and is tracking West. Chance of development is 20% over 5 days. We'll keep watching them. Remember we are getting closer to the active part of the season.
Warm and humid Tuesday; eyeing the tropics
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
