We've got a warm and humid week ahead with morning temps starting off in the 70s every day.
Highs will reach 90 degrees the next few afternoons, but will drop a few degrees due to higher rain chances as we approach the Fourth of July weekend. Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range each day from today through Thursday, but will jump up to the 60-70% range from Friday through the weekend. Keep the rain gear close by and when thunder roars, go indoors. In the Tropics, we have a disturbance off the Carolina coast moving inland tonight. The odds of development are at 60% for now.
Another disturbance is in the Atlantic and it's odds for development sit at 30% for now. The peak of the season doesn't begin till August 1 so make sure you're staying vigilant as the season continues and slowly ramps up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.