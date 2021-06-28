We've got a warm and humid week ahead with morning temps starting off in the 70s every day.

Highs will reach 90 degrees the next few afternoons, but will drop a few degrees due to higher rain chances as we approach the Fourth of July weekend. Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range each day from today through Thursday, but will jump up to the 60-70% range from Friday through the weekend. Keep the rain gear close by and when thunder roars, go indoors. In the Tropics, we have a disturbance off the Carolina coast moving inland tonight. The odds of development are at 60% for now.

Another disturbance is in the Atlantic and it's odds for development sit at 30% for now. The peak of the season doesn't begin till August 1 so make sure you're staying vigilant as the season continues and slowly ramps up.