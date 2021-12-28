The unusually warm weather pattern will continue for the Gulf Coast as we head into Wednesday, along with increasing rain chances. There is a marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday midday and afternoon with this system, so we will be monitoring that threat as well. The Gulf Coast stays under a marginal threat of storms through Thursday. Another round of storms will be expected Friday night and Saturday. This second round could be a more significant system. The above average temperature trend will last through New Years Day. We are currently running 6.5 degrees above normal for the month of December. Daytime highs will be in the 70’s all week. We may see more dense fog at night through mid week.
Warm and stormy at times
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Dec 28
Late night thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Dec 29
Thunderstorms early. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Dec 30
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Dec 31
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Jan 1
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 2
Showers early, windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 3
Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
