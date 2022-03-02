Sunshine and mild temperatures were back on this Wednesday for the Gulf Coast. It looks like a similar pattern will remain in place for the rest of the work week. Skies are mostly clear this evening and we do expect chilly temperatures overnight. Evening temperatures will be falling through the 50s. With the clear skies and light winds, expect lows overnight in the mid 40s. Some inland spots will see lows in the low 40s. Rain is not expected.

For your Thursday, more sunshine will be with us and temperatures will be near 76 degrees by afternoon. Winds will be fairly light again tomorrow with low humidity. We expect another chilly night Thursday night with lows near 45.

A warming trend is expected this week. High pressure will keep things quiet, and rain is not expected. Daytime highs will range into the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. A stronger southerly flow will bring in clouds and breezy conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible by Sunday, with a good chance of showers next week. The long range outlook shows a very unsettled pattern with rain chances throughout the week next week.