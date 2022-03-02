After a chilly morning, we've hit the 70s as of 10 a.m. and highs are expected to reach the upper 70s later this afternoon. Southerly winds are making a come back and that will contribute to the quick rise in temperature. There won't be any rain through Friday and only 10% chances are expected this weekend. The coverage of rain jumps to 40% as we start next week. The air will be getting much more humid by the weekend and into next week as the morning temps jump from the mid 40s Wednesday to the low 60s by Sunday morning.
