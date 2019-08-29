We've got another toasty day ahead on the Gulf Coast, but it's not going to be as humid. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s this afternoon with no rain expected. We won't see any rain on the Gulf Coast through Friday. With less humid air in place, we'll drop down to the upper 60s by daybreak tomorrow. Rain chances return to the 20-40% range starting Saturday and through the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each day with mornings back in the lower 70s starting Saturday. In the Tropics, Dorian is a Cat 1 Hurricane as of this morning. It will track towards central FL and will make landfall Monday as a Cat 3 Hurricane with winds possibly up to 125 mph. As far as what happens after that, it's still unknown. Possibilities from a recurve to the north, to the storm entering the Gulf are all possible. We'll keep watching and keeping you updated.

