We've got another toasty day ahead on the Gulf Coast, but it's not going to be as humid. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s this afternoon with no rain expected. We won't see any rain on the Gulf Coast through Friday. With less humid air in place, we'll drop down to the upper 60s by daybreak tomorrow. Rain chances return to the 20-40% range starting Saturday and through the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s each day with mornings back in the lower 70s starting Saturday. In the Tropics, Dorian is a Cat 1 Hurricane as of this morning. It will track towards central FL and will make landfall Monday as a Cat 3 Hurricane with winds possibly up to 125 mph. As far as what happens after that, it's still unknown. Possibilities from a recurve to the north, to the storm entering the Gulf are all possible. We'll keep watching and keeping you updated.
Warm day, but humidity down; all eyes on Hurricane Dorian
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Temp
- Weather
- Heat
- Storm
- Moisture
- Low
- Chance
- Forecast
- Humidity
- Coverage
- Temperature
- Shower
- Increase
- Jason Smith
- Stays
- Weekend
- Quiet
- Cloud
- Workweek
- Nw
- High
- Get
- Wave
- Pop-up
- Evening
- Heating
- Couple
- West
- High Pressure
- Odds
- Mid
- Spot
- Rain
- Improvement
- Rumbling
- Everyday
- Dropping
- Thunder
- Meteorology
- Airmass
- Place
- Close
- Flow Pattern
- Northwest
- Afternoon
- Tropic
- Popping
- Air Mass
- Area
- August
- Pop Up
- Outlook
- Noaa
- September
- Advisory
- Tropics
- Value
- Gear
- Gulf Coast
- Make
- Wind
- Activity
- Front
- Cold Front
- Muggy
- Heat Wave
- Development
- Scorch
- Florida
- Coast
- South Carolina
- East
- Umbrella
- Threat
- Long
- Week
- Keep
- Risk
- Morning
- Tropical Storm
- Air
- Chantal
- Tropical Depression
- Atlantic
- Downpour
- Washout
- Gulf
- Plan
- Advice
- News
- Uptick
- Hydrography
- Thundershower
- Erin
- Inland
- Low Pressure
- Work Week
- North
- Disturbance
- East Coast
- Ne Caribbean
- Dorian
- Caribbean
- Well
- Rate
- Dry Air
- Cape Hatteras
- Daybreak
- Dorian Getting Stronger
- Peninsula
- Hurricane Dorian
- Landfall
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man's pickup truck stolen while he was robbing store
- Toll opponents win battle as Gov. Ivey says ‘This project is dead’
- TV anchor apologizes after comparing black cohost to a gorilla
- Citronelle man breaks state record by catching 132-pound amberjack
- Police investigate early morning homicide in Prichard
- How much will you pay annually? The Alabama gas tax hits stations Sunday
- Federal official: Bayway not legally required to be raised to 100-year flood level for bridge project
- Good samaritan saves woman submerged in car
- Green Berets stationed at Eglin AFB killed in combat in Afghanistan
- Erika Zak, mom who inspired millions in her fight to get a liver, dies at 39
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.