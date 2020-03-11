Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. Skies turned partly cloudy today and other than patchy fog, our weather pattern looks quiet. Temperatures are turning more spring-like. We will see highs in the middle to upper 70’s all week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will remain mild with lows in the low 60’s. Rain chances are very low this week. We will see isolated rain returning by Monday and Tuesday.We will see a lower risk of rip currents along area beached through Friday, as Spring Break crowds are increasing.

