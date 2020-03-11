Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. Skies turned partly cloudy today and other than patchy fog, our weather pattern looks quiet. Temperatures are turning more spring-like. We will see highs in the middle to upper 70’s all week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will remain mild with lows in the low 60’s. Rain chances are very low this week. We will see isolated rain returning by Monday and Tuesday.We will see a lower risk of rip currents along area beached through Friday, as Spring Break crowds are increasing.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Mar 12
Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Mar 13
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 14
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 15
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 16
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 17
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 18
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
