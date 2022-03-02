Hi there,

I'm FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Yesterday kicked off the first day of Meteorological Spring - and we're feeling it! It was another nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast! Daytime highs continue to run above-average, with many areas maxing out in the lower-to-mid 70s! Some inland spots even reached into the upper-70s! On average, we're normally around 69 degrees for the beginning of March.

If making any evening plans, a light jacket might be needed. Temperatures will be dropping down to upper-50s and the lower-60s by 7 PM.

Heading into tomorrow morning, skies will stay partly cloudy with morning temperatures beginning in the 40s. It will still be a chilly start to the morning, but temperatures will quickly warm up. Mostly sunny skies will be present for Thursday, with daytime highs continuing to stay above-average in the mid-to-upper 70s.

This warm and sunny trend will continue into the rest of the week and the weekend. Morning temperatures will begin to gradually turn more mild. Spotty (20%) rain chances return by Sunday, but really begin to ramp up heading into next week. That's when we will enter into an unsettled period, with rain chances (40-60%) hanging around until the end of next week.

Have a great evening!