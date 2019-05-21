Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Tuesday. A severe weather threat remains to our west. It’s a enhanced risk of severe weather for Arkansas and Missouri.  A tropical system Andrea, is weakening in the Atlantic. This storm is short lived, but is a good reminder that hurricane season starts June 1st. We have almost nothing in the way of showers around the area this evening. Things become more stable, with very low rain chances the next several days. A heat wave builds in the area by the Memorial Day Weekend. Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…

