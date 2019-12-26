Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday evening. Clouds and moisture gradually increase over the next few days. We expect mostly cloudy skies again on Friday with a return of some very mild daytime temperatures. Rain chances are rather low at 20% Friday and Saturday. We expect clouds and warm temps again Saturday with highs in the low 70’s. The arrival of a surface front brings in better chances of rain with a few t-storms on Sunday. Cooler weather finally returns early next week. Long range models suggest showers for New Year’s Eve.

