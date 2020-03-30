We’ve got another warm and dry day ahead on the Gulf Coast. Expect highs to reach the mid to lower 80s this afternoon with light winds. A decent chance for rain and storms moves in starting late tonight and through the day on Tuesday. We could really use the beneficial rain, but not everyone will see showers. The coverage will be around 50%. By late morning Tuesday, the risk of severe weather will exist. All modes of severe weather are possible including the risk of an isolated tornado so make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. By Tuesday night, the risk will be over with and the weather turns fantastic. We’ll drop down close the upper 40s by daybreak Wednesday with solid sunshine and a high in the lower 70s. Rain chances will return by Friday.

