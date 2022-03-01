Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Warm as we head into the afternoon for Fat Tuesday!

This will mean great weather for the parades! It will be around 60 when the Order of Athena rolls at 10:30 and in the upper 60s to 70 during the afternoon parades.

It will drop into the upper 50s for the Order of Myths tonight, but still be comfortable.

For Ash Wednesday and through the end of the week we will warm even more with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Very spring-like!

Have a great week!