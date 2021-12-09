Scattered showers remain possible into the early evening tonight. Some patchy fog may form early tomorrow morning. Rain chances will be low Friday. The warm trend will continue through Saturday with temps in the 70’s each day. Rain chances ramp back up Saturday. We are monitoring the forecast for the potential for strong to severe storms Saturday. A Marginal Risk of Severe Storms is in expected for the entire area on Saturday. A strong cold front will sweep through the region and bring an 80% rain chance. The primary severe threat is damaging wind gusts, although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Sunday will be sunny and much cooler.
Warm Friday, Storms Return
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Thu
Dec 9
Dec 9
69° / 65°
t-storm
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.
Fri
Dec 10
Dec 10
76° / 69°
scattered t-storms
Thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Dec 11
Dec 11
75° / 46°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Dec 12
Dec 12
65° / 46°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Dec 13
Dec 13
70° / 53°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Dec 14
Dec 14
74° / 56°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Wed
Dec 15
Dec 15
75° / 59°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
