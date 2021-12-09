Scattered showers remain possible into the early evening tonight.  Some patchy fog may form early tomorrow morning. Rain chances will be low Friday. The warm trend will continue through Saturday with temps in the 70’s each day. Rain chances ramp back up Saturday. We are monitoring the forecast for the potential for strong to severe storms Saturday. A Marginal Risk of Severe Storms is in expected for the entire area on Saturday. A strong cold front will sweep through the region and bring an 80% rain chance. The primary severe threat is damaging wind gusts, although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Sunday will be sunny and much cooler.

