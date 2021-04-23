Our weather is changing quickly over the next 24 hours as a warm front moves on shore. This will make the air humid between this morning and Saturday morning and will set the stage for possible severe storms tomorrow.
Our risk zone is still a Level 2 out of 5 and the main threats will be gusty straight line winds and possible hail. A tornado can't be ruled out so make sure you're paying attention to the weather and have a way to get warnings. The severe threat will die down during the afternoon hours but shower chances will continue through the afternoon. Expect dry weather to arrive for everyone Saturday night and the sky will clear.
The next threat for rain and storms will come mid to late week next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s starting Saturday and morning temps will be in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday but will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.