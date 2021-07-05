Warm, humid and scattered storms. It sounds like a typical July sort of forecast, because it is.

The storms, as usual, will be around throughout the afternoon, popping up and disrupting plans. Don’t change your plans, but just be aware that when you hear the thunder roar to go indoors. Heaviest rain will be at the beaches and south of I-10. North of I-10 the rain will be more spotty. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Nothing changes through the week either. Warm, humid, and scattered thunderstorms.

Elsa is expected to track over Cuba and then enter the southeastern Gulf late today. The forecast cone is well east of our area, keeping us away from any direct impacts. The biggest concern in our area will be rough surf and rip currents. A lot of people will be vacationing this week at our beaches and the surf will be rough Monday through Thursday.