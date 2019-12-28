Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with your weekend forecast.
Saturday will be warm and overcast with an occasional light shower. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Sunday will be much the same with warm temps and overcast skies. Rain will be occasional early in the day, but chances go up late in the afternoon and evening. By the evening, a line of rain with some occasional thunder will move in. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5). So widespread severe weather is not expected, but we will be watching for an isolated rowdy storm.
After that, we cool off and dry out.
We will have low 60s to upper 50s for highs from Monday through New Year's Day on Wednesday. Nights will cool off into the upper 30s. So if you're going out to ring in the New Year, bundle up! It will be a bit chilly!
No worries about any rain for the New Year's festivities, but rain chances do return towards the end of the week.
