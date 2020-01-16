We've got another warm start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s in many spots and more fog on the roads. Thankfully the first of two fronts will push through starting today. This will kick off about 30% coverage of rain and make the air less humid and cooler by the time we get into tonight and your Friday. We'll top out in the mid 70s this afternoon, but tomorrow's high will be in the mid 60s and our morning temp will actually drop into the lower 50s! Today's rain coverage will be 30% as the front drops southward. This will bring North winds back to the Gulf Coast and this will prevent us from seeing any fog tonight or tomorrow morning. A much more powerful cold front pushes in Saturday. Expect 60% coverage of rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible but severe weather isn't expected. Expect sharply colder air by Sunday and next week to arrive. In fact, our high next Tuesday will be in the upper 40s!
Warm start, with more fog on roads
Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Jan 16
Jan 16
72° / 52°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Jan 17
Jan 17
66° / 59°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sat
Jan 18
Jan 18
72° / 48°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Jan 19
Jan 19
55° / 36°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Mon
Jan 20
Jan 20
53° / 28°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Tue
Jan 21
Jan 21
48° / 31°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Wed
Jan 22
Jan 22
53° / 42°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
