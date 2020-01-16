We've got another warm start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s in many spots and more fog on the roads. Thankfully the first of two fronts will push through starting today. This will kick off about 30% coverage of rain and make the air less humid and cooler by the time we get into tonight and your Friday. We'll top out in the mid 70s this afternoon, but tomorrow's high will be in the mid 60s and our morning temp will actually drop into the lower 50s! Today's rain coverage will be 30% as the front drops southward. This will bring North winds back to the Gulf Coast and this will prevent us from seeing any fog tonight or tomorrow morning. A much more powerful cold front pushes in Saturday. Expect 60% coverage of rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible but severe weather isn't expected. Expect sharply colder air by Sunday and next week to arrive. In fact, our high next Tuesday will be in the upper 40s!

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.