Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Christmas Day evening. Clouds and moisture gradually increase over the next few days. We expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a return of some very mild daytime temperatures. Rain chances hold off until Friday afternoon. We expect scattered rain on Saturday, followed by a better chance of rain with a few t-storms on Sunday. Cooler weather finally returns early next week.
Warm Trend Continues
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Dec 25
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Dec 26
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Dec 27
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 28
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 29
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Dec 30
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Dec 31
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
