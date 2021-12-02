The quiet weather trend will continue for the Gulf Coast as we head into your weekend. We are seeing a very consistent weather pattern with cool nights, and mild days. Patchy fog may be an issue overnight, and it could even be dense in some locations by early Friday morning. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70’s for many areas through Saturday. This will keep our temperatures about ten degrees above average for this time of year. We only see spotty showers in the long-range forecast. In the meantime, a dry pattern should continue through the weekend. Our next rain chance comes Monday and only light showers are expected.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Dec 2
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Dec 3
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 4
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Dec 5
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 6
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Dec 7
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Dec 8
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
