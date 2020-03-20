Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
We are looking good for Sunday, but there will be some occasional showers around. None of this will be strong, or heavy and not everyone will see rain. We have a 30-40% of rain through the day.
It will also be humid and quite warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
The upcoming week looks very spring-like. We’ll continue the scattered showers on Monday, but the rest of the week any rain will be pretty sparse.
The temperatures will get even warmer. We’ll go from the upper 70s into the low 80s and possibly into the mid 80s in spots towards the end of the week. Our ACs will be getting a workout this week!
