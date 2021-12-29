The unusually warm weather pattern continue for the Gulf Coast, along with increasing rain chances. There is a marginal risk of severe storms Wednesday midday and afternoon with this system, so we will be monitoring that threat as well. The Gulf Coast stays under a marginal threat of storms through Thursday. Another round of storms will be expected Friday night and Saturday. This second round could be a more significant system. The above average temperature trend will last through New Years Day. We are currently running 6.5 degrees above normal for the month of December. Daytime highs will be in the 70’s all week. We may see more dense fog at night through mid week.
Warm with increasing rain chances
Wed
Dec 29
Dec 29
77° / 69°
scattered t-storms
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Thu
Dec 30
Dec 30
76° / 67°
scattered t-storms
Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Fri
Dec 31
Dec 31
76° / 69°
scattered t-storms
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Jan 1
Jan 1
75° / 55°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Jan 2
Jan 2
59° / 31°
t-storm
Windy with showers ending. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Jan 3
Jan 3
50° / 34°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Jan 4
Jan 4
57° / 45°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
