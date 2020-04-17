Clouds increase today and we start to see warmer and more humid air return to the Gulf Coast. Expect a Mostly Cloudy Friday with a high in the upper 70s. Rain chances start to return late tonight and into the weekend. They’ll be very hit and miss through Saturday, but Sunday another round of severe weather will threaten us. Make sure you have a way to get warnings! As of now, the main threat will come on Sunday night. All modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, are possible. The severe threat ends late Sunday and we go dry and quiet to start next week. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s for highs this weekend, but the morning temps will climb to the mid 60s as humid unstable air returns.

