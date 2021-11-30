It was a nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast! We saw clear, cobalt blue skies and daytime highs resting in the mid-to-upper 60s. Heading into tonight, its going to get chilly. By 7 PM, we'll be in the upper-40s. Clear skies will lead to overnight lows dropping even further, and most areas will be beginning the morning in the upper-30s and the lower-40s!

Heading into Wednesday, and the first day of October, sunny skies will continue with daytime highs slightly warmer in the lower-70s.

The rest of the work week we'll see slight warming trend, with temperatures returning to the mid-70s.

Next shot at rain comes in at the end of the weekend, with chances only at about 20%.

Have a great night!