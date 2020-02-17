It's going to be a Foggy morning out there as we start this week so drive safely. The Fog will move out by mid morning, but we'll be left with a Mostly Cloudy sky and warm air returns. Highs will top out over 70 degrees this afternoon and rain chances stay very low. Rain chances will increase into the 40-60% range for Tuesday through Thursday so plan on periods of wet weather returning to the Gulf Coast but it doesn't look like we'll see any severe weather risks which is good news. Thankfully, the sunshine will be back in full force by Friday and the weekend is looking fantastic. Temperatures will be getting cool again by the end of the week as well. Highs drop back to the upper 50s by Thursday and morning temps will get as chilly as the upper 30s by daybreak Saturday.

