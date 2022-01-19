We've got a much warmer morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the low 50s as of 5 a.m. In fact, we could reach 70 degrees later this afternoon. This warmer air is only temporary so don't get used to it! A few isolated showers will be mixed in, with rain coverage at 20%. Tomorrow, a powerful cold front rolls through and this will bring us 60% coverage of rain first thing in the morning followed by a major drop in temps. We'll start off in the low 50s tomorrow morning and the temps will drop all day long with harsh North winds taking over. We'll bottom out around the low 30s Friday morning with a high Friday barely getting into the 40s. A major issue is that additional rain could show up along the front Friday bringing in the chance for some freezing rain or sleet. Freezing rain will result in ice for bridges and overpasses. This could be a big problem for anyone that needs to be driving on Friday morning. Sunshine will be back by Sunday.
Warmer morning, but cold will return
- Updated
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Jan 19
Jan 19
67° / 55°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Thu
Jan 20
Jan 20
58° / 32°
heavy rain
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Fri
Jan 21
Jan 21
42° / 29°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sat
Jan 22
Jan 22
51° / 27°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sun
Jan 23
Jan 23
53° / 33°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Jan 24
Jan 24
56° / 43°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Jan 25
Jan 25
56° / 38°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
