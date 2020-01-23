Temps are starting off much warmer this morning in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m. This will mean no threats for sleet or snow as our precip chances jump to 70%. No continuous rain will take place, but the chances will exist at any point today or this evening so keep the rain gear ready! The air will be too stable for a severe weather threat but a rumble of thunder may happen. The rain chances exit later tonight after midnight and our sky will gradually clear. This will set the stage for beautiful weather on Friday and Saturday! On Sunday a few scattered showers could creep back in but the coverage will only be 30%. Temperatures will be in the 58-61 degree range for highs today through Sunday with morning temps staying above freezing for the next 7 days. Rain chances early next week will be fairly low.
Warmer start; keep your rain gear ready
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Weather
- Meteorology
- Moisture
- Cloud
- Temp
- Chance
- Temperature
- Jason Smith
- Cold Front
- Increase
- Coverage
- Rain
- Plan
- Gulf Coast
- Storm
- Afternoon
- New Year's Day
- Evening
- Festivity
- Worry
- Thunderstorm
- Matt Barrentine
- Low
- New Year's Eve
- High
- Mid
- News
- Weekend
- Sky
- Gulf
- Forecast
- Rain Shower
- Humidity
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Wind
- Threat
- Thanks
- Zone
- Colder
- North Wind
- Rate
- Dawn
- Sun
- Shower
- Northwest Wind
- Nw
- Work Week
- Light Breeze
- Wind Chill
- January
- Ingredient
- Deep South
- Chilly
- Drop In Temperature
- Guidance
- Light
- Cloud Cover
- Sunshine
- Breeze
- Storm System
- South Wind
- Cold Start
- Squall Line
- Hail
- Morning
- Wit
- Notification
- Gear
- Tornado
- Worst
- Gust
- Damage
- Ending
- Warmth
- Fog
- Gloom
- Gray
- Back Up
- Record
- Pattern
- Thunder
- Push
- Warm Start
- Heaver
- Today
- Week
- King
- Cold
- Air
- Coming Back
- Mardi Gras
- Improvement
- Bowl
- Good Weather
- Rumble
- System
- Ready
- Warmer
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Jan 23
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 24
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 25
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 26
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 27
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 28
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 29
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man returns money after finding $43,000 in couch he purchased at thrift store
- Coworkers say woman killed in car accident was bigger than life, heartbeat of company
- Jalen Hurts to wear special Alabama/Oklahoma helmet in Senior Bowl
- CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Attempted home break-in
- Family of murder victim speaks out after killer arrested for another violent crime
- Prince Harry expresses 'great sadness' following news he and Meghan are no longer working members of royal family
- Prichard's Big White Wings tops list for best chicken wings in Alabama
- Men involved in shootout with Mobile police sentenced to prison on federal charges
- Woman carjacked in her driveway in Mobile
- Mobile police officer involved in early morning crash
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.