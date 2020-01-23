Temps are starting off much warmer this morning in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m. This will mean no threats for sleet or snow as our precip chances jump to 70%. No continuous rain will take place, but the chances will exist at any point today or this evening so keep the rain gear ready! The air will be too stable for a severe weather threat but a rumble of thunder may happen. The rain chances exit later tonight after midnight and our sky will gradually clear. This will set the stage for beautiful weather on Friday and Saturday! On Sunday a few scattered showers could creep back in but the coverage will only be 30%. Temperatures will be in the 58-61 degree range for highs today through Sunday with morning temps staying above freezing for the next 7 days. Rain chances early next week will be fairly low.

