We've got a much warmer start to the day on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s. We'll moderate to the mid 70s again later this afternoon but the sky will be overcast all day. We stay mostly dry but a stray isolated shower can't be totally ruled out. A cold front arrives during the day tomorrow amd ahead of it 60% coverage of rain and storms are expected. Severe weather is very unlikely with this system. Drier and cooler air arrives Saturday afternoon and evening with nothing but sunshine for your Sunday. Highs will drop back to the mid to upper 60s for Sunday and Monday wih morning temps dropping to the mid to low 40s Sunday and Monday morning. Be aware that tonight we'll stay above 60 all night. 30-40% rain coverage will return for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week so keep that in mind if you have travel plans for Thanksgiving. Temps will also return to the mid to low 70s.

