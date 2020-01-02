We've got a much warmer start to our day thanks to a warm front that has moved on shore overnight. Temps will jump all the way to the mid 70s later this afternoon and humidity will be much higher as well. We'll see periodic rain and storms today with the coverage at 60%. Most of it will be north of I-10 and west of I-65, but everyone will have a chance to see rain. Could we see strong or severe storms? The greater chance for that will be close a Surface Low in Louisiana we'll simply have to watch the radar. Have a way to get warnings just in case a storm in our area goes severe. The risk zone for us is Level 1 out of 5. A cold front passes over us early Friday morning to kill off any severe chances but we'll still deal with periodic rain through the day and the coverage of rain will remain at 60%. We go much drier over the weekend with cooler temps also. Expect highs in the 58-60 degree range for Saturday and Sunday.
Warmer start, with periodic rain and storms
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 2
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 3
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 4
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 5
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 6
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 7
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 8
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
