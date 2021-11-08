After a flawless weekend, we're expecting to see plenty of sunshine today with warmer temps returning this afternoon. For this morning, it's still chilly.

Many spots are starting off right around 40 degrees as of 5 a.m. We'll climb all the way to the mid 70s later this afternoon, and we're expecting highs to remain in the 70s throughout this week. We stay rain free for today and tomorrow. Clouds will increase tomorrow and we'll start to see scattered rain chances return for the second half of this week. Rain chances will be in the 20-40% range Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend will go sunny yet again but expect a big drop in temperature with highs barely reaching 60 degrees both days. Thankfully there are no signs of severe weather mischief upon us.