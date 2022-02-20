Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Milder conditions tonight with temps in the upper 50s falling into the lower 50s by daybreak on Monday.

Light showers return Monday with Gulf moisture bringing scattered chances through the day.

It will also turn quite warm with highs around 70s in the afternoon.

The bad news is that most days this week will have chances for some showers. The good news is that the rain chances are generally just scattered, so hopefully these won’t impact all the parades and the temperatures will remain warm and spring-like!

The rain chances look to wrap Friday which will leave us better conditions as we enter the final weekend of Carnival!

Have a great week!