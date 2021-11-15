Hi there,
I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
It was a nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast, with mild daytime high temperatures. Most areas warmed up into the upper-60s and the lower-70s, which is near average for this time of year.
Heading into this evening, skies will continue to stay clear and this will contribute to a drop in temperatures overnight. We will not be as cold as we were beginning Sunday morning, but we'll be starting off the morning in the upper-40s and the lower-50s.
Heading into Tuesday, sunshine will continue with temperatures slightly warmer in the mid-70s. This trend will continue into midweek, ahead of a weak front pushing through on Thursday.
The tropics are quiet at this time, with no development expected over the next 5 days.
Have a great evening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.