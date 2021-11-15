Hi there,

I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

It was a nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast, with mild daytime high temperatures. Most areas warmed up into the upper-60s and the lower-70s, which is near average for this time of year.

Heading into this evening, skies will continue to stay clear and this will contribute to a drop in temperatures overnight. We will not be as cold as we were beginning Sunday morning, but we'll be starting off the morning in the upper-40s and the lower-50s.

Heading into Tuesday, sunshine will continue with temperatures slightly warmer in the mid-70s. This trend will continue into midweek, ahead of a weak front pushing through on Thursday.

The tropics are quiet at this time, with no development expected over the next 5 days.

Have a great evening!