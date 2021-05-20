The warming trend continues for the Gulf Coast ! A summer preview is expected by early next week as daytime readings get closer to 90 degrees. In the meantime, a strong southeast wind is continuing, along with a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. We expect rain chances to continue to decrease as the ridging builds into the area. Expect sunny and warm conditions through the weekend. The official start to the tropical season is less than 2 weeks away. However, the first system in the open Atlantic is possible soon:
1. A non-tropical low pressure system located about 650 miles east-
northeast of Bermuda is now moving northward, and recent satellite
wind data indicate that the system has gale-force winds. The low
is expected to turn westward and west-southwestward over warmer
waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical
cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. After that
time, the system is expected to move toward the north and northeast
into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.
